Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in New Jersey

Fleury is slated to start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Devils, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has played pretty well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Stars and Islanders while posting a respectable 2.00 GAA and .918 save percentage over that span. The 34-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his 19th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a middling New Jersey offense that's averaging 3.38 goals per game at home this season, 15th in the NHL.