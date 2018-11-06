Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Toronto
Fleury will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Maple Leafs, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury was unbeatable in his last appearance Saturday against Carolina, stopping all 34 shots en route to an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. The 33-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his seventh win of the season in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's 3-5-0 at home this season.
