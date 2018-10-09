Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Washington
Fleury will guard the cage in Wednesday's road matchup with the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Fleury had a rough outing in his last start Monday against the Sabres, allowing four goals on 17 shots en route to a 4-2 loss. The veteran goaltender will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his second victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Capitals club that has already potted 13 goals through its first two games of the season.
