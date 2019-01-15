Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Winnipeg

Fleury will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Jets, NHL.com's Scott Billeck reports.

Fleury wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Chicago, surrendering three goals on 23 shots, but he was ultimately able to do enough to pick up his league-leading 26th victory of the season. The 34-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and secure a second straight win in a tough road matchup with a Winnipeg club that's 17-6-2 at home this campaign.