Fleury led the Golden Knights onto the ice and will start Wednesday's road game versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has a chance to finish the regular season on a nine-game winning streak. In his last eight outings, he's produced a 1.61 GAA and a .938 save percentage, so he'll be a popular option in fantasy.
