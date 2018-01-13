Fleury will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Oilers, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.

Fleury has been phenomenal in the month of January, posting a 2-1-0 record while maintaining a superb 1.01 GAA and .969 save percentage through three appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a matchup with a struggling Oilers team that's 10-11-2 on the road this campaign.