Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Saturday against Edmonton
Fleury will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Oilers, NHL.com's Danny Webster reports.
Fleury has been phenomenal in the month of January, posting a 2-1-0 record while maintaining a superb 1.01 GAA and .969 save percentage through three appearances. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a matchup with a struggling Oilers team that's 10-11-2 on the road this campaign.
