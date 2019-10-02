Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting season opener

Fleury will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home matchup with San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury had a fantastic preseason, posting a 2-1-0 record while registering an admirable 1.69 GAA and .948 save percentage in three appearances. The veteran backstop will look to keep rolling and secure his first win of the 2019-20 campaign in a tough home matchup with a Sharks team that averaged 3.44 goals per game on the road last year, second in the NHL.