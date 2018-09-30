Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Sunday versus San Jose
Fleury will start Sunday's preseason game against the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Coming off his best season as a pro, Fleury figures to play a lot this year as the Golden Knights enter their second season. A year ago, the 33-year-old goalie appeared in 46 games and battled multiple injuries along the way. If he stays healthy, expect Fleury to make 50-plus starts in 2018-19.
