Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting versus Ducks
Fleury will start in net Wednesday against Anaheim, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury has a 7-7-1 record this season with a 2.69 GAA and .895 save percentage. The Golden Knights' netminder has split his last two starts, winning one and dropping the other, but has given up eight goals in the process.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 22 saves in loss to Habs•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Montreal•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slows down Senators•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers road defeat in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...