Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting versus Pittsburgh
Fleury will tend the home twine in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury carries a four-game win streak into Tuesday's clash against his former team. Since arriving in the desert, the 35-year-old backstop has posted a 3-1-0 record and .930 save percentage, including a shutout, against the Pens. He'll get some relief from not having to face Sidney Crosby (groin) or Jake Guentzel (shoulder) as well.
