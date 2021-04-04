Fleury led the Golden Knights onto the ice, indicating he'll start Saturday's home game versus the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury has lost three of his last four games, posting a 3.53 GAA and an .880 save percentage in that span. The Wild are averaging 2.89 goals per game this season, which could present an out-of-form Fleury with some challenges.

