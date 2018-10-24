Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Wednesday
Fleury will start Wednesday's game against Vancouver, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
The 33-year-old netminder will be going for his fourth straight win Wednesday against a hungry Canucks squad. Fleury is 3-0 with a shutout in his last three starts and has allowed just two goals over that span.
