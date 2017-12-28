Fleury will start in the away crease Thursday against the Kings.

Fleury has been a solid presence in the blue paint for the Knights in his four starts since returning from a concussion, posting a 1.47 GAA and .952 save percentage in those four contests. He will attempt to stymie a Kings attack that has averaged 1.82 goals per game during December.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories