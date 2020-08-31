Fleury will draw the start for Sunday's Game 4 tilt against Vancouver, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Robin Lehner posted a shutout in Game 3 on Saturday but Fleury will get some action on the second night of the back-to-back. In his last appearance, the 35-year-old allowed one goal on 27 shots in a win over the Blackhawks on Aug. 15.
