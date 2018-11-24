Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Staying afloat with shutouts
Fleury recorded his fourth shutout, stopping 29 shots in a 2-0 victory against the Flames on Friday.
It continues to be all or nothing for Fleury. He leads the league with four shutouts and yet owns just a .907 save percentage and a 2.45 GAA. That's clearly an indication that he isn't stopping much outside of his shutout performances. In his last five games, Fleury has two shutouts and three games with a save percentage below .907. This inconsistency isn't just his fault, but it's driving owners crazy.
