Fleury recorded his fourth shutout, stopping 29 shots in a 2-0 victory against the Flames on Friday.

It continues to be all or nothing for Fleury. He leads the league with four shutouts and yet owns just a .907 save percentage and a 2.45 GAA. That's clearly an indication that he isn't stopping much outside of his shutout performances. In his last five games, Fleury has two shutouts and three games with a save percentage below .907. This inconsistency isn't just his fault, but it's driving owners crazy.