Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Staying back in Vegas
Fleury (concussion) will not travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip.
Fleury last appeared in action a month ago (Oct. 13), missing the Golden Knights' last 12 outings. Expected to be the face of the franchise for its inaugural season, the Flower's absence continues to drag out as concussions are notoriously difficult to pin down in terms of timeline. Regardless of how well the various backup netminders have fared, there should be little doubt the veteran retakes the starting job once cleared to play.
