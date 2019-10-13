Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stifles Flames for lopsided win

Fleury allowed only two goals on 35 shots in a 6-2 win over the Flames on Saturday.

Consider the ship righted for Fleury who had struggled in his last two appearances before a gem against a division rival Saturday. The 34-year-old netminder has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.16 GAA and a .930 save percentage in four games this season. With Malcolm Subban (lower body) out, Fleury may draw the start again Sunday in Los Angeles. If not, the recently-recalled Oscar Dansk will make his season debut.