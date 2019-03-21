Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Still day-to-day

Fleury (lower body) remains day-to-day despite showing improvement in his recovery, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Golden Knights reportedly will go with Malcolm Subban as the starter in Thursday's game against the Jets, with Max Lagace serving as the immediate backup. Fleury's lower-body issue doesn't appear to be too serious, so practice patience with the venerable netminder knowing that Saturday's game against the Red Wings stands as his next shot at playing.

