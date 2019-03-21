Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Still day-to-day
Fleury (lower body) remains day-to-day despite showing improvement in his recovery, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Golden Knights reportedly will go with Malcolm Subban as the starter in Thursday's game against the Jets, with Max Lagace serving as the immediate backup. Fleury's lower-body issue doesn't appear to be too serious, so practice patience with the venerable netminder knowing that Saturday's game against the Red Wings stands as his next shot at playing.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Doubtful versus Jets•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out again Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out with lower-body issue•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins sixth straight•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Looking for sixth straight win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wife expecting child•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...