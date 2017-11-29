Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Still not skating
Fleury (concussion) is not practicing at this time as he's still experiencing concussion symptoms, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Although it was reported that Fleury returned to on-ice activities a couple weeks ago, general manager George McPhee emphasized that Fleury wouldn't return to practice until he's 100 percent. Once Fleury is able to practice again, the veteran backstop will need a few good sweats before he's ready to return to game play. That leaves Malcolm Subban and Max Lagace to continue to man the Golden Knights' net.
