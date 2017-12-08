Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Still on IR
Fleury (concussion) remains on injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with the Predators, per the NHL's official media site.
Fleury took a huge step forward in his recovery when he returned to practice Wednesday, but it appears as though the veteran netminder will have to miss at least one more game before returning to Vegas' lineup. Malcolm Subban will guard the goal against Nashville.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On track in recovery•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes shots in Saturday's session•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Still not skating•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Remains on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Missing another game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...