Fleury (concussion) remains on injured reserve ahead of Friday's clash with the Predators, per the NHL's official media site.

Fleury took a huge step forward in his recovery when he returned to practice Wednesday, but it appears as though the veteran netminder will have to miss at least one more game before returning to Vegas' lineup. Malcolm Subban will guard the goal against Nashville.

