Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stingy in consecutive starts
Fleury stopped 25 pucks in a 3-2 win over Washington on Monday.
Only a pair of T.J. Oshie goals midway through the third period stood between Fleury and back-to-back shutouts. As it was, Fleury still turned in his second straight win by a one-goal margin, and he has a sparkling .957 save percentage over those two games. Home dates against Tampa Bay and Florida await Fleury and the Golden Knights this week. Both teams boast top-five scoring offenses, so start with caution despite Fleury's recent strong play.
