Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stopping pucks against Sabres in matinee
Fleury will start in goal Saturday afternoon against host Buffalo, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Flower is fresh off a shutout over the Red Wings, and he'll face a Sabres team that carries a putrid minus-58 goal differential and ranks dead last in the Eastern Conference standings. It's been an amazing year for the veteran goalie, as he's registered a 23-9-3 record with career-best ratios (2.19 GAA and .928 save percentage) for an expansion club no less.
