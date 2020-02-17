Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stopping pucks Monday
Fleury will tend the home twine against the Capitals on Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Fleury broke a two-game slump by registering a 19-save shutout against the Islanders on Saturday, and he'll look to keep the momentum rolling. It'll be a big test, though, as the Capitals rank second in the league with 3.59 goals per road contest.
