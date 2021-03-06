Fleury will make a road start in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Fleury is red-hot. He's won four straight games while posting a .947 save percentage, and he's 11-3-0 with a .939 save percentage overall this year. While the Sharks scored four times against Golden Knights goalie Oskar Dansk on Friday, they still rank 19th in the league with 2.81 goals per contest.