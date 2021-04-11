Fleury will defend the home net in Sunday's game versus the Coyotes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Robin Lehner stopped 22 of 26 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes, and Fleury will draw the second game of the series. The Golden Knights seem content to let the two netminders alternate for now. Fleury has lost three straight starts while posting a .902 save percentage. However, he has beaten the Coyotes in both of his starts against the team this year, registering a .949 save percentage in the process.