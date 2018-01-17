Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 26 in tough-luck loss
Fleury made 26 saves in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Predators.
Fleury played well and the team in front of him carried the majority of the play with a 43-27 edge in shots, but Juuse Saros stole the show with a shutout to hand Fleury just his third regulation loss in 14 starts. The former Penguins netminder is benefiting from fantastic performances in front of him as usual, and a healthy Fleury remains a near must-start in the fantasy realm.
