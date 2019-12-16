Play

Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 26 in victory

Fleury turned away 26 of 29 shots in a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Sunday.

It was Fleury's second win in three starts since returning to the team, and he was staked to a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes in this one. Fleury improved to 12-7-2 on the season with a 2.56 GAA and .918 save percentage.

