Fleury made 29 saves on 30 shots Friday, helping his team to a 2-1 win in double overtime over Los Angeles in Game 2.

Once again, Fleury was brilliant, only conceding on Paul Ladue's shot off one of his defenseman on the power play in the second period. Flower hasn't given up an even-strength goal yet in 155 minutes of playoff action this year, and the play of both teams in this series suggests that chances will be few and far between, making the veteran a great play moving forward.