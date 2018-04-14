Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 29 in victory
Fleury made 29 saves on 30 shots Friday, helping his team to a 2-1 win in double overtime over Los Angeles in Game 2.
Once again, Fleury was brilliant, only conceding on Paul Ladue's shot off one of his defenseman on the power play in the second period. Flower hasn't given up an even-strength goal yet in 155 minutes of playoff action this year, and the play of both teams in this series suggests that chances will be few and far between, making the veteran a great play moving forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slams door on Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Implied starter for Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields six goals in season finale•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Drawing final start of regular season•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 29 saves in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...