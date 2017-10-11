Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 31 shots

Fleury turned away 31 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win against the Coyotes.

After being named the NHL's second star of the week, the 32-year-old netminder turned in another terrific performance in his first home appearance. Through his first three games, Fleury is 3-0-0 with an outstanding .963 save percentage and a 1.32 GAA. A change of scenery has done wonders for Fleury, as he once again looks like an elite goaltender.