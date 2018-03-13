Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 38 in milestone win
Fleury saved 38 of 40 shots during Monday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia. It was his 400th career victory.
The Flyers are in the thick of a playoff race, and going into the Wells Fargo Center and winning is never an easy task, so this showing was all the more impressive from Fleury. It was also his third consecutive win, and he now sports a 25-9-3 record, .930 save percentage and 2.15 GAA for the campaign. Those numbers move the needle in all settings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets third win in four starts•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stopping pucks against Sabres in matinee•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Pitches shutout on road•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tough night in Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...