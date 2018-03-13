Fleury saved 38 of 40 shots during Monday's 3-2 win over Philadelphia. It was his 400th career victory.

The Flyers are in the thick of a playoff race, and going into the Wells Fargo Center and winning is never an easy task, so this showing was all the more impressive from Fleury. It was also his third consecutive win, and he now sports a 25-9-3 record, .930 save percentage and 2.15 GAA for the campaign. Those numbers move the needle in all settings.