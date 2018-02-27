Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops 41 in overtime loss to Kings
Fleury saved 41 of 44 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Los Angeles.
Fleury has now allowed three goals or fewer in 26 of 27 games since returning from a concussion Dec. 12. He sports a high-end 18-6-3 record, .930 save percentage and 2.10 GAA during that stretch, and there's currently no reason to expect the veteran to stop providing top fantasy numbers moving forward.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set to square off with Los Angeles•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 30 saves in win•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Set for Friday's home start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Cruises to another win Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Making ninth straight start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Lets in two in shutout loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...