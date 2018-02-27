Fleury saved 41 of 44 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Los Angeles.

Fleury has now allowed three goals or fewer in 26 of 27 games since returning from a concussion Dec. 12. He sports a high-end 18-6-3 record, .930 save percentage and 2.10 GAA during that stretch, and there's currently no reason to expect the veteran to stop providing top fantasy numbers moving forward.