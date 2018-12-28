Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops Avalanche in win

Fleury stopped 31 of 32 shots Thursday, earning a 2-1 home win over Colorado.

Any time you can hold the Avalanche to a single goal, you're doing something right. Fleury was back on form in this contest and looked more like the netminder who was so instrumental in last year's run to the Stanley Cup Finals. A permanent return of that form would be a welcome sight for his owners, as it's his win totals that have kept him a solid fantasy option this year despite his numbers being down.