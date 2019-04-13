Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stops final 25 shots
Fleury allowed three goals on 37 shots in a 5-3 victory against the Sharks on Friday.
The veteran goaltender squandered an early lead in what will likely go down as one of the craziest periods of this postseason. The Golden Knights opened the game with a 3-0 lead, but then the Sharks responded with three before the intermission. In addition to six goals, there were eight penalties in the first stanza. Fleury stopped the 25 shots he saw in the final two periods, though, to even the series at one game.
