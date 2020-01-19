Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles continue
Fleury made 28 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday.
The last five games have not been kind to the Flower -- he's 1-3-1 with 16 goals allowed. Fleury has allowed four goals in four of his last seven starts and he's only once recorded a save percentage above .895 in that span. He's better than this and will definitely rebound.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Back in win column•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In net Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Drops third straight•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking on Buffalo•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: On wrong end of shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.