Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles continue

Fleury made 28 saves in a 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal on Saturday.

The last five games have not been kind to the Flower -- he's 1-3-1 with 16 goals allowed. Fleury has allowed four goals in four of his last seven starts and he's only once recorded a save percentage above .895 in that span. He's better than this and will definitely rebound.

