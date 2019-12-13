Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles in loss
Fleury let in four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.
Fleury got a rude awakening in his second game back from a personal absence, giving up at least four goals for the eighth time this year. He's still having a strong season, however, racking up a 12-7-2 record along with a 2.54 GAA and .919 save percentage. The Golden Knights face a back-to-back in Dallas on Friday, so it's likely that backup Malcolm Subban will get the nod for the clash.
