Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Struggles in loss

Fleury let in four goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Fleury got a rude awakening in his second game back from a personal absence, giving up at least four goals for the eighth time this year. He's still having a strong season, however, racking up a 12-7-2 record along with a 2.54 GAA and .919 save percentage. The Golden Knights face a back-to-back in Dallas on Friday, so it's likely that backup Malcolm Subban will get the nod for the clash.