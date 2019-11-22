Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stuck with overtime loss

Fleury let in two goals on 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks on Thursday.

Fleury kept things close in a tight game, but Logan Couture beat the netminder in overtime. The 34-year-old dropped to 11-5-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 19 appearances. Fleury will likely look to shake off the setback Saturday against the Oilers.