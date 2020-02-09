Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stumbles late versus Hurricanes

Fleury yielded five goals on 34 shots in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Fleury had a 3-1 lead after two periods, but the Hurricanes struck four times in the third as the Golden Knights took their collective foot off the gas. Flower then let in two of three shootout attempts to complete the collapse. The 35-year-old has a 21-13-5 record with a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 40 appearances this season. He hasn't been great lately, but it's not like head coach Pete DeBoer can put much faith in Malcolm Subban either. Fantasy owners may want to be cautious with deploying Fleury over the remainder of the campaign.