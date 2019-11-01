Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stunned by Canadiens
Fleury allowed five goals on 30 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Fleury was given a two-goal lead in the third period, but the Canadiens made the comeback as he failed to protect the advantage. His record dropped to 8-3-1 with a 2.51 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 13 appearances this season. Malcolm Subban (lower body) was the backup in this contest -- Fleury may be rested soon given his recent struggles (11 goals allowed in his last three games).
