Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Stymies Devils with 33-save win
Fleury stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's win over New Jersey.
Fleury is back in the win column after suffering two straight losses. The 33-year-old advances to 22-8-3 on the season with a .928 save percentage. The Golden Knights continue to lead the Pacific Division and their starting goaltender is a key reason for their success.
