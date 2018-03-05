Fleury stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's win over New Jersey.

Fleury is back in the win column after suffering two straight losses. The 33-year-old advances to 22-8-3 on the season with a .928 save percentage. The Golden Knights continue to lead the Pacific Division and their starting goaltender is a key reason for their success.

