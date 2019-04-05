Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Succumbs to barrage of shots
Fleury (lower body) made 37 saves on 41 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.
Fleury was on a six-game winning streak prior to the injury, but he was unable to extend the run against a desperate Coyotes team. His record dropped to 35-20-5 with a 2.48 GAA and a .914 save percentage. With Vegas locked into the third seed in the Pacific Division, Fleury may not play Saturday's season finale versus the Kings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Returning to crease Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Absence continues•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Out Friday, doubtful Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Absent from morning skate•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Unavailable against Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Could join team for road trip•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...