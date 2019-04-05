Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Succumbs to barrage of shots

Fleury (lower body) made 37 saves on 41 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday.

Fleury was on a six-game winning streak prior to the injury, but he was unable to extend the run against a desperate Coyotes team. His record dropped to 35-20-5 with a 2.48 GAA and a .914 save percentage. With Vegas locked into the third seed in the Pacific Division, Fleury may not play Saturday's season finale versus the Kings.