Fleury surrendered three goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche in Lake Tahoe.

According to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, Fleury is 0-3-0 in these special outdoor contests, but this was his first open-air affair with Vegas. He could get a chance to exact revenge on the Avs starting with Monday's game in Denver. Flower has sprung early this season, as evidenced by his immaculate 7-3-0 record, 1.71 GAA and .935 save percentage.