Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers defeat in overtime
Fleury let in five goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks on Thursday.
The Golden Knights twice evened the score but never gave their goalie a lead to protect. Fleury slipped to 14-7-3 with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 25 appearances. Consider this the exception and not the rule for Fleury. He should get a chance to rebound in an upcoming back-to-back, as the Golden Knights visit the Sharks on Sunday before hosting the Avalanche on Monday.
