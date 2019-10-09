Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers first loss

Fleury allowed four goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Fleury allowed twice as many goals in this contest as he had in his first two starts combined, dropping his record to 2-1-0 through three appearances. We'll forgive Fleury for getting victimized by the Bruins' top line, a common occurrence for goalies of all skill levels. Fleury likely still has a good chance to start Thursday's game against the Coyotes.