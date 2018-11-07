Fleury allowed two goals on 20 shots Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Fleury's record, following Tuesday's loss, stands at 6-6-1 with a 2.47 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage. The Golden Knights' primary netminder, to this point, has been unable to duplicate last season's success. In the midst of a lengthy road trip, look for Malcolm Subban to start Thursday with Fleury getting the nod Saturday in Montreal.