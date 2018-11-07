Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Suffers road defeat in Toronto
Fleury allowed two goals on 20 shots Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Fleury's record, following Tuesday's loss, stands at 6-6-1 with a 2.47 goals-against-average and a .901 save percentage. The Golden Knights' primary netminder, to this point, has been unable to duplicate last season's success. In the midst of a lengthy road trip, look for Malcolm Subban to start Thursday with Fleury getting the nod Saturday in Montreal.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Posts second shutout of 2018-19•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will defend home net Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields five goals to Notes•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Will face Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Wins in dramatic fashion•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...