Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Supported well in win
Fleury set aside 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 road win over the Oilers.
Connor McDavid scored less than a minute into this contest and Alex Chiasson struck on the power play (also in the first period), which probably left Fleury owners worried that the Flower would wilt. However, the Vegas skaters supported him with five unanswered goals, and the celebrated backstop worked a flawless second frame to mitigate his third goal against from Leon Draisaitl. Fleury improves to 9-8-1 on the season, but the butterfly tender can't be content with his .901 save percentage through 18 games.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Yields four scores in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leading NHL in shutouts•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting versus Ducks•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Makes 22 saves in loss to Habs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...