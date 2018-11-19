Fleury set aside 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 road win over the Oilers.

Connor McDavid scored less than a minute into this contest and Alex Chiasson struck on the power play (also in the first period), which probably left Fleury owners worried that the Flower would wilt. However, the Vegas skaters supported him with five unanswered goals, and the celebrated backstop worked a flawless second frame to mitigate his third goal against from Leon Draisaitl. Fleury improves to 9-8-1 on the season, but the butterfly tender can't be content with his .901 save percentage through 18 games.