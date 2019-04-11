Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Surrenders four to Sharks in Game 1

Fleury allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

Fleury went 35-21-5 in the regular season, with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 61 starts, but he was unable to solve a Sharks offense that saw five skaters in teal register multiple points. Vegas will probably live and die by Fleury's performances, but fantasy owners of the 34-year-old will be hoping for better in Friday's Game 2.