Fleury stopped 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Fleury wasn't great in Friday's 5-4 overtime win against the Blues, but he made up for it in the second half of the back-to-back. The 36-year-old only allowed a goal to Sammy Blais in the third period. Fleury improved to 14-5-0 with a 1.81 GAA and a .935 save percentage in 19 games. The Golden Knights return home for a two-game set against the Sharks on Monday and Wednesday, and Fleury is likely to start at least one of those contests.