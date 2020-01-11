Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tabbed for Saturday start

Fleury will start Saturday night's home contest against the Blue Jackets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journalreports.

Fleury is 4-1-0 in his previous five starts but is coming off a loss to his old club. He's allowed four goals in three straight, giving Fleury a 3.99 GAA and .859 save percentage and yet he's still found a way to fin four of five. In the two teams' only other meeting this season, Vegas defeated Columbus by a score of 2-1, and Fleury made 29 saves on 30 shots so there's definite upside in this matchup.