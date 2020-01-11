Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Tabbed for Saturday start
Fleury will start Saturday night's home contest against the Blue Jackets, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journalreports.
Fleury is 4-1-0 in his previous five starts but is coming off a loss to his old club. He's allowed four goals in three straight, giving Fleury a 3.99 GAA and .859 save percentage and yet he's still found a way to fin four of five. In the two teams' only other meeting this season, Vegas defeated Columbus by a score of 2-1, and Fleury made 29 saves on 30 shots so there's definite upside in this matchup.
More News
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Leaks four goals versus old team
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting versus Pittsburgh
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Climbing all-time wins leader list
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod Saturday
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Not heading to All-Star Game
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Earns third straight win
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.