Fleury will guard the home net in Saturday's game against the Ducks, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Robin Lehner was the Opening Night starter, but Fleury will be back in net for the Golden Knights' second game of the year. Fleury began to see a dropoff last year, recording a .905 save percentage -- his worst mark since the 2009-10 season -- and a 2.77 GAA. Nevertheless, the veteran finished with a solid 27-16-5 record. The 36-year-old will look to secure the team's second straight win to start the 2020-21 season.