Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Takes defeat in Game 2
Fleury stopped 23 of 26 shots Wednesday, but his team's five-game winning streak was snapped as Washington claimed a 3-2 win in Game 2.
Flower has been nothing short of fantastic in the first three rounds of the playoffs, but he hasn't been up to that standard so far against the Capitals. With 47 saves on 54 shots, he's sporting an .870 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Final, a number that isn't going to win a lot of hockey games, let alone the Conn Smythe Trophy. That said, Fleury has shown an ability to bounce back from off-nights and the next two games are in Washington, where the netminder has known a lot of playoff success from his days in Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Chasing sixth straight victory in Game 2•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Bailed out in Game 1•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Taking some time off•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Seen banged up in locker room•
-
Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: In goal for Game 5•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...