Fleury stopped 23 of 26 shots Wednesday, but his team's five-game winning streak was snapped as Washington claimed a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Flower has been nothing short of fantastic in the first three rounds of the playoffs, but he hasn't been up to that standard so far against the Capitals. With 47 saves on 54 shots, he's sporting an .870 save percentage in the Stanley Cup Final, a number that isn't going to win a lot of hockey games, let alone the Conn Smythe Trophy. That said, Fleury has shown an ability to bounce back from off-nights and the next two games are in Washington, where the netminder has known a lot of playoff success from his days in Pittsburgh.